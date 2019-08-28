Hernandez leads Lexington to 4-2 win over West Virginia

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Carlos Hernandez allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Lexington Legends over the West Virginia Power in a 4-2 win in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Hernandez (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked three while allowing two runs.

West Virginia started the scoring in the first inning when Billy Cooke scored on a wild pitch and Bobby Honeyman hit an RBI single.

Lexington answered in the bottom of the frame when Reed Rohlman hit a two-run single.

The Legends took the lead for good in the third when Eric Cole hit a solo home run.

Juan Then (0-2) went five innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out five and walked one.