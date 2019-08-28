Acevedo’s single leads GCL Blue Jays to 3-2 win over GCL Tigers West

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Hanley Acevedo hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the GCL Blue Jays to a 3-2 win over the GCL Tigers West on Wednesday.

Geyber Jimenez scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.

Jhon Solarte hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Yhon Perez in the first inning to give the GCL Blue Jays a 1-0 lead. The GCL Tigers West came back to take a 2-1 lead in the third inning when Alvaro Gonzalez scored on a groundout.

GCL Blue Jays tied the game 2-2 in the fifth when Perez hit an RBI double, bringing home Acevedo.

Adrian Hernandez (3-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Sam Kessler (1-3) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

GCL Blue Jays improved to 6-3 against GCL Tigers West this season.