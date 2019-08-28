Reed hits walk-off homer, Amarillo beats Tulsa 9-8

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Buddy Reed hit a walk-off solo homer, as the Amarillo Sod Poodles beat the Tulsa Drillers 9-8 on Wednesday.

Chris Parmelee and Jeter Downs drove in two runs each to help give the Drillers a 5-0 lead. The Sod Poodles came back to take a 6-5 lead in the third inning when they exploded for six runs, including a two-run home run by Kyle Overstreet.

Tulsa regained the lead 8-6 after it scored two runs in the sixth inning on solo home runs by Parker Curry and Downs.

Amarillo tied the game 8-8 in the sixth when Ruddy Giron hit a solo home run.

Reliever David Bednar (2-5) went 1 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out two and walking two to pick up the win. Marshall Kasowski (4-3) didn't record an out and allowed one run in the Texas League game.

Giron homered and doubled, scoring two runs in the win.

In the losing effort, Tulsa got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits. Downs homered twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three.