Rivas’ double leads GCL Astros to 5-2 win over GCL Marlins

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Rainier Rivas hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the GCL Astros to a 5-2 win over the GCL Marlins on Wednesday.

The double by Rivas scored Colin Barber and Gerry Castillo to give the GCL Astros a 4-2 lead.

The GCL Astros tacked on another run in the eighth when Sean Mendoza hit an RBI single, driving in Yimmi Cortabarria.

Jervic Chavez (2-2) got the win with four innings of scoreless relief while Matt Givin (5-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.