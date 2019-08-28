Bradley, Jimenez lead Bluefield to 8-3 win over Burlington

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- Scotty Bradley hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, and Leonardo Jimenez doubled and singled twice as the Bluefield Blue Jays beat the Burlington Royals 8-3 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Blue Jays snapped a five-game losing streak.

The home run by Bradley started the scoring in a seven-run inning and gave the Blue Jays a 4-0 lead. Later in the inning, Bluefield scored on three more plays, including a two-run single by Andres Guerra.

Bluefield starter Roither Hernandez (4-4) picked up the win after allowing just one hit over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Malcolm Van Buren (1-5) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after giving up one run and two hits over 2 2/3 innings.