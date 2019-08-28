Alu’s single leads Auburn to 3-1 win over Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- Jake Alu hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Auburn Doubledays to a 3-1 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The single by Alu scored Onix Vega and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the fifth, Auburn broke a scoreless tie on an error that scored Anthony Peroni. Williamsport answered in the bottom of the inning when Corbin Williams hit an RBI triple, driving in Nate Fassnacht.

Starter Gilberto Chu (3-2) got the win while Brian Marconi (1-4) took the loss in relief in the New York-Penn League game.