Jannis carries Binghamton to 7-2 win over Portland

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Mickey Jannis tossed a four-hit complete game, leading the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a 7-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Wednesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Rumble Ponies and a three-game winning streak for the Sea Dogs.

Jannis (6-5) picked up the win after he struck out 10 and walked two while allowing two runs.

Down 2-1, the Rumble Ponies took the lead for good with six runs in the sixth inning. The Rumble Ponies sent 11 men to the plate as Quinn Brodey hit a two-run single en route to the five-run lead.

Matthew Kent (5-7) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and nine hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out three and walked one.