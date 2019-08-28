Haggerty, Nimmo lead the way for Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Sam Haggerty doubled and singled, driving home two runs as the Syracuse Mets defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 8-3 on Wednesday.

Brandon Nimmo homered and singled with a pair of runs and a couple of RBIs for Syracuse.

Down 3-1 in the fifth, Lehigh Valley cut into the lead when Phil Gosselin hit an RBI double, driving in Enyel De Los Santos.

Syracuse answered in the bottom of the inning when Nimmo hit a two-run home run.

The Mets later added two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. In the sixth, Haggerty hit a two-run double, while Rymer Liriano scored on an error in the seventh.

Syracuse right-hander Harol Gonzalez (5-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter De Los Santos (5-7) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings.

For the IronPigs, Austin Listi homered and singled twice, driving home two runs.