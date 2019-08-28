Del Rio hits grand slam, leads Johnson City over Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) -- Diomedes Del Rio hit a grand slam in the second inning, leading the Johnson City Cardinals to a 9-7 win over the Kingsport Mets on Wednesday.

The grand slam by Del Rio scored Todd Lott, Chandler Redmond, and Victor Garcia to give the Cardinals a 4-0 lead.

Following the big inning, the Mets tied the game in the third inning when Andres Regnault hit an RBI single and then scored on a three-run home run by Wilfred Astudillo.

The Cardinals took the lead for good in the fourth when Garcia hit a two-run home run.

Kingsport saw its comeback attempt come up short after Regnault hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to cut the Johnson City lead to 9-7.

Johnson City starter Julio Puello (5-4) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Junior Santos (0-5) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and six hits over three innings.

Regnault homered and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Mets.