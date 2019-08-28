Gonzalez and Leon shut out Rocky Mountain, Orem wins 3-0

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Jenrry Gonzalez and Matt Leon combined for a shutout as the Orem Owlz topped the Rocky Mountain Vibes 3-0 on Wednesday.

Leon (4-3) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing two hits over 4 1/3 scoreless innings. Karsen Lindell (1-2) went four innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Pioneer League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

In the first inning, Orem went up 1-0 early on a home run by Jeremiah Jackson. The Owlz scored again in the fifth when Brandon White hit a solo home run and Jackson hit an RBI single.

Jackson homered and singled twice, driving in two runs in the win.

The Vibes were blanked for the sixth time this season, while the Owlz's staff recorded their second shutout of the year.