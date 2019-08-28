Delgado scores on error in 10th, Lake County beats Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Raynel Delgado and Clark Scolamiero scored on an error in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Lake County Captains to a 5-1 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Wednesday.

Later in the inning, Lake County added a couple of insurance runs when Quentin Holmes and Ulysses Cantu came home on a double by Jose Fermin.

Jake Miednik (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Chris Muller (2-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game.