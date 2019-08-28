Motter leads Midland to 4-2 win over NW Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Taylor Motter homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Midland RockHounds beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 4-2 on Wednesday.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Midland extended its lead when Motter hit a solo home run.

After Midland added two runs in the fifth, the Naturals cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Emmanuel Rivera scored on a passed ball and Khalil Lee scored on a single.

Midland right-hander Matt Milburn (8-9) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over seven innings. Opposing starter J.C. Cloney (2-6) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing four runs and six hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Rivera singled three times for the Naturals.

Midland improved to 10-4 against NW Arkansas this season.