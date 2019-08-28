Bandy, Davidson lead the way for Nashville

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Jett Bandy homered and singled twice as the Nashville Sounds defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 6-1 on Wednesday.

Matt Davidson homered and doubled with three RBIs for Nashville.

Nashville started the scoring in the first inning when Davidson hit a two-run double.

The Sounds later added two runs in both the second and fifth innings. In the second, Zack Granite and Ronald Guzman both drove in a run, while Davidson and Bandy hit solo home runs in the fifth.

Nashville left-hander Wes Benjamin (7-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Ofreidy Gomez (0-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and six hits over three innings.

Despite the loss, Omaha is 10-5 against Nashville this season.