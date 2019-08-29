Tena, Flores and Amditis lead AZL Indians Blue in win

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Jose Tena, Jothson Flores and Michael Amditis each had three hits, as the AZL Indians Blue beat the AZL Padres 2 12-1 on Thursday.

AZL Indians Blue started the scoring in the second when it scored three runs, including a single by Tena that scored Amditis.

AZL Indians Blue later scored in four additional innings, including a five-run seventh, when Jose Colina hit a two-run single to help punctuate the blowout.

AZL Indians Blue starter Luis D. Garcia (8-0) picked up the win after allowing three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Alexuan Vega (1-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game after allowing three runs and four hits over 1 2/3 innings.

AZL Indians Blue improved to 4-2 against AZL Padres 2 this season.