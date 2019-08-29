Beck helps to shut out Visalia, San Jose wins 6-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Tristan Beck and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the San Jose Giants topped the Visalia Rawhide 6-0 on Wednesday.

Beck (2-2) went six scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out six and walking four to pick up the win. Justin Lewis (3-2) went four innings, allowing one run and five hits in the California League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

In the bottom of the third, San Jose grabbed the lead on a sacrifice fly by David Villar that scored Kyle McPherson. The Giants then added a run in the fifth and four in the eighth. In the fifth, Villar hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Hamlet Marte, while Heath Quinn and Manuel Geraldo hit RBI singles in the eighth.

The Rawhide were held off the scoreboard for the ninth time this season, while the Giants' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.