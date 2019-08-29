Tigers look to break 4-game skid against Indians

Cleveland Indians (78-55, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (39-91, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Mike Clevinger (9-2, 3.00 ERA) Tigers: Daniel Norris (3-10, 4.70 ERA)

LINE: Indians -245; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Tigers are 18-37 against AL Central opponents. Detroit has a team on-base percentage of .291, last in the league. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with a mark of .337.

The Indians have gone 38-21 against division opponents. Cleveland has slugged .438 this season. Carlos Santana leads the team with a mark of .546. The Indians won the last meeting 4-2. Aaron Civale earned his second victory and Jason Kipnis went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Cleveland. Buck Farmer took his fifth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cabrera leads the Tigers with 50 RBIs and is batting .279. Victor Reyes has 14 hits and is batting .318 over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 60 extra base hits and is slugging .532. Franmil Reyes is 8-for-27 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .256 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Indians: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Miguel Cabrera: (biceps).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Dan Otero: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: (leukemia), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (hamstring), Jose Ramirez: (wrist), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).