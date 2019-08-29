GCL Blue Jays beats GCL Phillies East 7-2

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) -- Erickvi Celedonio scored on a groundout in the sixth inning, leading the GCL Blue Jays to a 7-2 win over the GCL Phillies East on Thursday.

The play came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the GCL Blue Jays a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Jhon Solarte hit an RBI single and then scored on a three-run home run by Jose Zepeda.

Zepeda homered and doubled, driving home four runs for GCL Blue Jays.

Jackxarel Lebron (2-2) got the win in relief while Tyler Adams (3-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.