Holderman, Cortes fuel 3-0 St. Lucie win over Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Carlos Cortes hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, and Colin Holderman allowed just four hits over 6 1/3 innings as the St. Lucie Mets beat the Daytona Tortugas 3-0 on Thursday.

The double by Cortes scored Hansel Moreno and Blake Tiberi and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the first, St. Lucie grabbed the lead on a single by Wagner Lagrange that scored Cortes.

Holderman (1-0) struck out four and walked two to pick up the win.

Austin Orewiler (8-11) went five innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

The Tortugas were held scoreless for the ninth time this season, while the Mets' staff recorded their 12th shutout of the year.

With the win, St. Lucie improved to 10-5 against Daytona this season.