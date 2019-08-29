Hammer, Ferguson carry Aberdeen to 12-3 win over Brooklyn

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Jaylen Ferguson homered and had three hits, driving in four, and Dan Hammer allowed just two hits over five innings as the Aberdeen IronBirds defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones 12-3 on Thursday.

Hammer (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing two runs.

Trailing 2-0, the IronBirds took the lead for good with eight runs in the first inning. The IronBirds sent 12 men to the plate as Ferguson hit a solo home run en route to the six-run lead.

The IronBirds later added two runs in both the second and sixth innings. In the second, Maverick Handley hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ian Evans, while Clay Fisher hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Nathan Jones (0-2) allowed six runs and got two outs in the New York-Penn League game.