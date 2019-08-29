Martinez leads Down East over Frederick 6-3

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Julio Pablo Martinez homered and had four hits, driving in two as the Down East Wood Ducks defeated the Frederick Keys 6-3 on Thursday.

Down 1-0 in the fourth, Frederick went out in front when Robbie Thorburn hit a two-run double.

Leading 4-3, the Wood Ducks added to their lead in the sixth inning when Curtis Terry hit a two-run single.

Down East starter Sal Mendez (7-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Brenan Hanifee (9-10) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up six runs and 11 hits over six innings.

With the win, Down East improved to 10-4 against Frederick this season.