Wiel’s homer leads Rochester to 7-6 win over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Zander Wiel hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Rochester Red Wings to a 7-6 win over the Buffalo Bisons on Thursday.

The home run by Wiel scored Alejandro De Aza and was the game's last scoring play.

Jake Reed (4-2) got the win in relief while Brock Stewart (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.

For the Bisons, Michael De La Cruz was a triple short of the cycle, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.