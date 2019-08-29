Kozma hits two homers as Toledo beats Indianapolis 7-2

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Pete Kozma hit a pair of homers, leading the Toledo Mud Hens to a 7-2 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday.

Frank Schwindel and Grayson Greiner also homered for the Mud Hens.

The home runs by Kozma, both two-run shots, came in the second and third innings off Brandon Waddell.

Toledo right-hander Tim Adleman (9-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Waddell (3-7) took the loss in the International League game after giving up six runs and nine hits over 2 1/3 innings.