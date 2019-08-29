Ellis leads Jackson over Jacksonville 5-4

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Drew Ellis had three hits and two RBI as the Jackson Generals defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 5-4 on Thursday.

Up 3-2 in the second, Jackson extended its lead when Ellis hit an RBI single, driving in Daulton Varsho.

After the teams traded runs, the Jumbo Shrimp cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Joe Dunand hit a solo home run.

Jackson starter Bo Takahashi (9-7) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Braxton Garrett (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing four runs and four hits over 1 2/3 innings.

For the Jumbo Shrimp, Dunand homered and singled twice.