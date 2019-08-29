Henriquez leads Hickory to 5-1 win over Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Ronny Henriquez allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Hickory Crawdads over the Columbia Fireflies in a 5-1 win on Thursday.

Henriquez (6-6) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking two to get the win.

Columbia cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third after Ronny Mauricio hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Gerson Molina.

The Crawdads extended their lead with three runs in the fifth inning, including a double by Kole Enright that scored Matt Whatley.

Justin Lasko (4-3) went four innings, allowing two runs and four hits while walking one in the South Atlantic League game.

With the win, Hickory improved to 13-6 against Columbia this season.