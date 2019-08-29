Cole hits grand slam, leads Lexington over West Virginia

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Eric Cole hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, leading the Lexington Legends to a 9-0 win over the West Virginia Power on Thursday. The Legends swept the three-game series with the win.

The grand slam by Cole, part of a six-run inning, gave the Legends a 6-0 lead before Nathan Eaton hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

John Rave doubled and singled, scoring two runs for Lexington.

Lexington starter Zach Haake (4-6) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Josias De Los Santos (4-8) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 10 hits over 3 2/3 innings.

The Power were held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Legends' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.