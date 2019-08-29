Urias’ homer leads Memphis to 8-5 win over New Orleans

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Ramon Urias hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, leading the Memphis Redbirds to an 8-5 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Thursday.

The home run by Urias, part of a three-run inning, gave the Redbirds a 7-5 lead before Edmundo Sosa hit a solo home run later in the inning.

Randy Arozarena hit a solo home run in the first inning to give the Redbirds a 1-0 lead. The Baby Cakes came back to take a 5-1 lead in the fourth inning when they put up four runs, including a two-run double by Peter O'Brien.

Memphis tied the game 5-5 in the sixth when Justin Williams hit a two-run home run.

Junior Fernandez (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while R.J. Alvarez (2-8) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Deven Marrero homered and singled twice, driving home two runs for the Baby Cakes.