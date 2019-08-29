Sports
Bielak, Tucker spur Round Rock to 6-1 win over San Antonio
ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Kyle Tucker homered and had two hits, and Brandon Bielak threw six scoreless innings as the Round Rock Express topped the San Antonio Missions 6-1 on Thursday.
Bielak (8-4) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing three hits.
Up 1-0 in the fourth, Round Rock extended its lead when it scored three runs, including a single by Myles Straw that scored Lorenzo Quintana.
Trey Supak (1-2) went four innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out three and walked one.
For the Missions, Tyler Austin homered and singled.
