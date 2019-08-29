Perio’s single leads Monclova to 6-1 win over Tijuana

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Noah Perio hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Acereros del Norte to a 6-1 win over the Toros de Tijuana on Thursday.

The single by Perio started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Acereros a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Monclova scored on three more plays, including a single by Alex Mejia that scored Alejandro Ortiz.

Zach Phillips (3-4) got the win in relief while Jake Sanchez (3-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.