Peters, Rios lead Okla. City to 9-4 win over Iowa

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- DJ Peters hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, and Edwin Rios hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Oklahoma City Dodgers beat the Iowa Cubs 9-4 on Thursday.

The double by Peters, part of a three-run inning, cut the Iowa lead to 3-2 before Zach McKinstry hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Dodgers took the lead for good in the fifth when Austin Barnes hit an RBI double, scoring Gavin Lux.

Okla. City right-hander Justin De Fratus (3-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing four runs on eight hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Colin Rea (14-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing six runs and seven hits over six innings.

Robel Garcia tripled and singled twice, driving home two runs for the Cubs.