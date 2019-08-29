Northcut’s single leads Lowell to 7-2 win over Tri-City

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Nicholas Northcut hit a two-run single in the first inning, leading the Lowell Spinners to a 7-2 win over the Tri-City ValleyCats in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

The single by Northcut started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Spinners a 3-0 lead. Later in the inning, Northcut scored on a wild pitch and Gilberto Jimenez drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Spinners later tacked on a run in both the second and fourth innings. In the second, Nick Decker hit an RBI double, while Cameron Cannon hit a solo home run in the fourth.

Yasel Santana (3-4) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tri-City starter Manny Ramirez (0-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Tri-City won the first game 6-3.