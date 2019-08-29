Rusin, Weeks lift Albuquerque over Las Vegas 7-1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Drew Weeks hit two home runs, and Chris Rusin hurled seven scoreless innings as the Albuquerque Isotopes defeated the Las Vegas Aviators 7-1 on Thursday.

Rusin (3-4) allowed five hits while striking out six and walking one to get the win.

Albuquerque started the scoring in the first inning when Weeks hit a two-run home run.

The Isotopes later added four runs in the second and one in the fifth. In the second, Elliot Soto hit a two-run home run and Weeks hit a solo home run, while Brian Mundell hit an RBI double in the fifth.

Parker Dunshee (4-5) went two innings, allowing six runs and five hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

For the Aviators, Dustin Garneau doubled and singled.