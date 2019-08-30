Crim hits walk-off single, Spokane beats Everett 2-1

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Blaine Crim hit a walk-off single, as the Spokane Indians beat the Everett AquaSox 2-1 on Thursday.

Derwin Barreto scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a single by Kellen Strahm.

In the top of the second, Everett grabbed the lead on a single by Utah Jones that scored Trent Tingelstad. Spokane answered in the third inning when Starling Joseph hit a solo home run.

Reliever Josh Smith (2-0) got two outs to get the win. Travis Kuhn (5-3) didn't record an out and allowed one run in the Northwest League game.

Jonah McReynolds doubled and singled, also stealing a base in the win.