Rockies look to stop 3-game skid against Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (57-77, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (59-76, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Dario Agrazal (3-3, 4.41 ERA) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (8-8, 6.75 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Rockies are 34-32 in home games. Colorado leads the National League in hitting with a .269 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the club with an average of .319.

The Pirates have gone 28-40 away from home. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the MLB in hitting with a .265 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the club with an average of .331. The Pirates won the last meeting 11-8. Trevor Williams earned his seventh victory and Kevin Newman went 4-for-4 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs for Pittsburgh. Chi Chi Gonzalez registered his sixth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon leads the Rockies with 70 extra base hits and is slugging .584. Nolan Arenado is 14-for-36 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 106 RBIs and is batting .274. Colin Moran is 12-for-32 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .273 batting average, 6.25 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .284 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Kyle Freeland: (groin), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), Raimel Tapia: (hand), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chris Stratton: (torso), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Yefry Ramirez: (calf), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Clay Holmes: (quad), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger).