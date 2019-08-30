AP sources: St Petersburg, Munich, Wembley set for CL finals

The Champions League trophy is displayed before the UEFA group stage draw at the Grimaldi Forum, in Monaco, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. AP Photo

Two people with knowledge of the process say UEFA is putting forth St. Petersburg, Munich and Wembley as venues for a trio of Champions League finals.

They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss UEFA's plans ahead of expected confirmation at a Sept. 24 executive committee meeting.

Russia and Germany had both been vying to host the final at the end of the 2020-21 season. But the 68,000-capacity home of Zenit St. Petersburg is now due to get that event, with UEFA giving the 75,000-seat Allianz Arena in Munich, which staged the 2012 final, another shot in 2022.

The 90,000-capacity Wembley is due to host the 2023 final to mark the centenary year of the original stadium first opening on the north London site.