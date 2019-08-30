DSL Rangers1 beats DSL Royals1 1-0

, (AP) -- Luisangel Acuna scored on an error in the ninth inning, leading the DSL Rangers1 to a 1-0 win over the DSL Royals1 on Friday.

Acuna scored on the play after he reached base with a single and advanced to second on a single by Junior Paniagua.

Oscar Abreu (3-1) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Jose Ballista (2-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

The DSL Royals1 were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the DSL Rangers1's staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.