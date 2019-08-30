Hernandez leads DSL D-backs2 over DSL Pirates2 8-5

, (AP) -- Alexander Hernandez had two hits and scored two runs as the DSL D-backs2 beat the DSL Pirates2 8-5 on Friday.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, DSL D-backs2 added to its lead when Danyer Sanabria scored on an error and Hernandez and Esteban Aquino scored when a runner was thrown out, and Manuel Garcia scored on a double.

The DSL D-backs2 later tacked on three runs in the sixth when Alvin Guzman and Garcia scored on an error and Hernandez hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

DSL D-backs2 starter Jheyson Perez (7-1) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Sergio Umana (9-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over 4 2/3 innings.