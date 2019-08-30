Massey’s homer leads Burlington to 6-0 win over Pulaski

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Michael Massey hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Burlington Royals to a 6-0 win over the Pulaski Yankees on Friday.

The home run by Massey scored Burle Dixon and Jack Gethings to give the Royals a 3-0 lead.

The Royals later added two runs in the sixth and one in the eighth. In the sixth, Maikel Garcia scored on an error, while Diego Hernandez scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

Burlington starter Angel Zerpa (7-3) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Reid Anderson (6-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after he allowed five runs on just two hits over 5 1/3 innings.

The Yankees were blanked for the second time this season, while the Royals' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.