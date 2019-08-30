Gamboa’s triple leads Reading to 5-3 win over Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Arquimedes Gamboa hit a two-run triple in the sixth inning, leading the Reading Fightin Phils to a 5-3 win over the Trenton Thunder on Friday.

The triple by Gamboa scored Josh Stephen and Nick Maton and was the game's last scoring play.

Alec Bohm hit an RBI single, bringing home Luke Williams in the first inning to give the Fightin Phils a 1-0 lead. The Thunder came back to take the lead in the first inning when Angel Aguilar hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Chris Gittens.

Reading tied the game 3-3 in the fourth when Maton hit an RBI double, driving in Stephen.

Starter Adonis Medina (7-7) got the win while Greg Weissert (1-2) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.

Ben Ruta homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Thunder.