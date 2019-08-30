Reyes, Rei lead Portland to 5-4 win over New Hampshire

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Austin Rei hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Denyi Reyes struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the Portland Sea Dogs defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 5-4 on Friday.

Reyes (8-12) allowed two runs and three hits to get the win.

New Hampshire cut the deficit to 3-2 in the seventh after Chad Spanberger hit a solo home run.

The Sea Dogs extended their lead in the eighth inning when Rei hit a two-run home run.

The Fisher Cats saw their comeback attempt come up short after Riley Adams hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to cut the Portland lead to 5-4.

Zach Logue (3-7) went three innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out three and walked one.