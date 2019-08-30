Golsan leads Asheville to 4-1 win over Rome

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Will Golsan singled three times as the Asheville Tourists beat the Rome Braves 4-1 on Friday.

Rome cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second after Connor Blair hit an RBI double, bringing home Brendan Venter.

Asheville answered in the top of the next frame when Coco Montes hit an RBI double, driving in Golsan.

The Tourists tacked on another run in the fifth when Cade Harris scored on a double play.

Asheville right-hander Ryan Feltner (9-9) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter William Woods (1-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing four runs and six hits over five innings.

For the Braves, Venter singled three times.