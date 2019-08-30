Pages, Duce lift State College over Mahoning Valley 10-3

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Pedro Pages doubled and singled twice, scoring four runs as the State College Spikes beat the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 10-3 on Friday.

Matt Duce doubled twice and singled twice with a pair of runs and a couple of RBIs for State College.

Trailing 2-1 in the sixth, Mahoning Valley went out in front when Johnathan Rodriguez hit a two-run home run.

State College answered in the next half-inning, scoring five runs to take the lead for good. Duce hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Liam Sabino en route to the four-run lead.

The Spikes later scored three runs in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

Starter Scott Politz (4-3) got the win while Eric Mock (1-1) took the loss in relief in the New York-Penn League game.