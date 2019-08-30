Simmons hits grand slam, leads Kannapolis over Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Cameron Simmons hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, leading the Kannapolis Intimidators to a 4-3 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Friday.

The grand slam by Simmons scored Lenyn Sosa, Tyler Osik, and Corey Zangari and provided all the offense for Kannapolis.

In the bottom of the fourth, Delmarva crossed the plate for three runs, including a single by Ryne Ogren that scored Shayne Fontana.

Kannapolis right-hander Davis Martin (9-9) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Ryan Wilson (6-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up four runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the loss, Delmarva is 14-4 against Kannapolis this season.