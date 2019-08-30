Bewley’s single leads Lexington to 4-2 win over Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Brhet Bewley hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Lexington Legends to a 4-2 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Friday.

The single by Bewley, part of a two-run inning, gave the Legends a 3-2 lead before John Rave scored on a groundout later in the inning.

In the top of the third, Lexington took the lead on a solo home run by Rave and an RBI double by Jeison Guzman. Hickory answered in the bottom of the inning when Jax Biggers and Josh Jung hit RBI doubles.

Tyler Gray (4-4) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Lucas Jacobsen (1-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Crawdads, Biggers doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one.