Warren, Siani and Martinez lead Dayton in win

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Cameron Warren, Michael Siani and Juan Martinez each had three hits, as the Dayton Dragons beat the Great Lakes Loons 4-3 on Friday.

Warren doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs. Siani doubled twice and singled, driving home two runs.

Dayton went up 4-1 in the fourth after Siani hit a two-run double.

The Loons cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when James Outman hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Starter Randy Wynne (1-0) got the win while Justin Hagenman (6-2) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.

Despite the loss, Great Lakes is 11-5 against Dayton this season.