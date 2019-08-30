Santana, Nix lead the way for Tri-City

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Luis Santana doubled twice, driving in two runs as the Tri-City ValleyCats beat the Lowell Spinners 5-3 on Friday.

James Nix singled three times, also stealing a base for Tri-City.

Tri-City started the scoring in the second inning when Nix scored on an error and Santana hit an RBI double.

After Tri-City added three runs, the Spinners cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Wil Dalton scored on an error and Joe Davis hit an RBI double.

The Spinners saw their comeback attempt come up short after Dalton hit an RBI double, driving in Alex Erro in the ninth inning to cut the Tri-City lead to 5-3.

Christian Mejias (2-3) got the win in relief while Lowell starter Brock Bell (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.