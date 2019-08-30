Listi’s sac fly leads Lehigh Valley to 7-4 win over Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Austin Listi drove in Shane Robinson with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, leading the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to a 7-4 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The sacrifice fly by Listi came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the IronPigs a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Jose Pirela hit a two-run double.

Maikel Franco hit a two-run home run in the first inning to give the IronPigs a 2-0 lead. The Red Sox came back to take a 4-2 lead in the second inning when Oscar Hernandez hit a two-run home run.

Lehigh Valley cut the deficit to 4-3 in the fifth when Ali Castillo hit an RBI double, bringing home Malquin Canelo.

Connor Brogdon (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Domingo Tapia (4-4) took the loss in the International League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Pawtucket won the first game 6-4.