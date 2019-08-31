Donato, Arauz lead Corpus Christi to 7-6 win over Tulsa

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Jonathan Arauz hit an RBI single in the seventh inning, and Chad Donato pitched five scoreless innings as the Corpus Christi Hooks defeated the Tulsa Drillers 7-6 on Friday.

J.J. Matijevic scored on the play after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a ground out by Jake Adams.

Connor Wong hit a three-run home run in the first inning to give the Drillers a 3-0 lead. The Hooks came back to take a 4-3 lead in the second inning when Jake Meyers scored on a pickoff error.

Tulsa regained the lead 6-4 after it scored three runs in the third inning on a two-run single by Wong and an RBI single by Omar Estevez.

Corpus Christi tied the game 6-6 in the fifth when Arauz hit a solo home run.

Donato (3-3) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked one while allowing two hits.

Ryan Moseley (4-1) went three innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

For the Drillers, Wong homered and singled twice, driving home five runs.

Despite the loss, Tulsa is 8-4 against Corpus Christi this season.