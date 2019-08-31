Abbott’s homer leads Great Falls to 6-4 win over Billings

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Sam Abbott hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Great Falls Voyagers to a 6-4 win over the Billings Mustangs on Friday.

The home run by Abbott scored Lency Delgado to give the Voyagers a 2-0 lead.

After Billings scored a run in the fifth on a double by Victor Ruiz, the Mustangs tied the game in the sixth inning when Quin Cotton hit an RBI double, driving in Cash Case.

The Voyagers took the lead for good in the sixth when Harvin Mendoza scored on a wild pitch.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Billings saw its comeback attempt come up short after TJ Hopkins scored on a forceout and Tyler Callihan hit an RBI single in the ninth to cut the Great Falls lead to 6-4.

Starter Jason Morgan (3-5) got the win while Orlando Rodriguez (0-3) took the loss in relief in the Pioneer League game.