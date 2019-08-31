Hernandez, Barete lift AZL Rangers over AZL Indians Blue 7-2

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Heriberto Hernandez homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the AZL Rangers defeated the AZL Indians Blue 7-2 on Saturday.

Rafy Barete tripled and singled, also stealing a base for AZL Rangers.

AZL Rangers took the lead in the first when it exploded for five runs, including an RBI single by Keyber Rodriguez.

The AZL Rangers later tacked on a run in both the second and fourth innings. In the second, Hernandez hit a solo home run, while Leuri Mejia hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Barete in the fourth.

AZL Rangers right-hander Florencio Serrano (4-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jhonneyver Gutierrez (2-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game after allowing five runs and three hits while only recording two outs.

Pedro Alfonseca tripled and singled, scoring two runs for the AZL Indians Blue.