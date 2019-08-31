Wake Forest rallies past Utah State, 38-35

Wake Forest wide receiver Scotty Washington celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against Utah State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. AP Photo

Jamie Newman threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Kendall Hinton with 1:08 remaining, and Wake Forest held on to beat Jordan Love and Utah State 38-35 in the opener Friday night.

Newman finished with three touchdown passes, and his 70-yard pass to Sage Surratt to the Utah State 1 set up the fourth-down scoring pass after the Aggies stuffed three straight runs by Cade Carney.

It helped the Demon Deacons earn a wild win that featured a combined 1,175 total yards.

Newman, who beat out Sam Hartman for the starting job during preseason camp, had earlier touchdown passes of 22 yards to Surratt and 9 yards to Scottie Washington and finished with 401 yards passing.

Love, who's being promoted by Utah State as a Heisman Trophy candidate, was 33 of 48 for 416 yards with three touchdowns. He threw touchdowns of 27 yards to Jordan Nathan, 17 yards to Siaosi Mariner and 56 yards on a catch-and-run to Deven Thompkins.

Love led the Aggies to the Wake Forest 31 in the final minute before Justin Strnad intercepted his final pass with 17 seconds to play — his third interception of the game.

Jaylen Warren rushed for 141 yards with a 4-yard touchdown and Gerold Bright added a 7-yard score for Utah State.

Surratt had 158 yards receiving, Carney finished with 105 yards rushing and Christian Beal-Smith added a 12-yard scoring run.

THE TAKEAWAY

Utah State: Love showed why he's getting Heisman buzz, leading an offense that rolled up 596 total yards. But those three interceptions — especially the last one — will sting.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons knew nothing would come easy in this one against Love. But one item of concern: The offense turned it over on downs twice inside the Utah State 5 and came up empty on three straight rushes after the long pass to Surratt.

UP NEXT

Utah State: Plays host to Stony Brook of the FCS on Sept. 7.

Wake Forest: Visits Rice on Sept. 6 in the second of three straight Friday night games to open the season.